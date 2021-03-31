Constellation Brands Wine & Spirits Division Announces Leadership Appointments and The Establishment of a Dedicated Fine Wine & Craft Spirits Business Unit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA MARCH 30, 2021 – Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced the promotions of three leaders in the company’s wine and spirits division and the establishment of a dedicated business unit focused on its Fine Wine & Craft Spirits brands.

Jaymie Schoenberg has been promoted to the newly created role of SVP, Brand Management – Mainstream & Premium Brands. Jaymie has been a member of the Constellation Brands team since 2008 and most recently served as VP, Brand Management – CORE Wine and Spirits. Jaymie will lead the Mainstream & Premium wine and spirits brand management team to drive differentiated marketing strategies focused on driving outsized growth while building distinctive brands that deliver exceptional consumer experiences. Jaymie will report directly to Robert Hanson, EVP - President, Wine and Spirits and will join the division’s leadership team.

Chris Millard has been promoted to the newly created role SVP, Winegrowing & Distilling. Chris has been with the company since 2014 and most recently served as the company’s VP and Chief Winemaker. This newly created role will expand upon that role and include leadership across the company’s Distilling & Viticulture teams. Chris will continue to report to Sam Glaetzer, SVP, Global Operations & International Sales – Wine and Spirits.

Ollie Davidson has been promoted to the newly created role of SVP, Production & Engineering. This role will lead across both wine and spirits production, as well as all external production and the company’s engineering and capital programs. Ollie has been with Constellation since 2006, starting in the company’s New Zealand operations and joining the U.S. team in 2017. He most recently served as VP, Global Viticulture. Ollie will continue to report to Sam Glaetzer, SVP, Global Operations & International Sales – Wine and Spirits.

In addition, the company announced the formation of a standalone, vertically integrated fine wine and craft spirits business unit to enable its aspiration to be the #1 leader in the fine wine category and among the top portfolios in cult and luxury wine. The company will hire an executive leader to oversee the business unit, coordinating brand building, commercial, DTC and hospitality accountabilities, reporting to Robert Hanson.

“I’d like to congratulate Jaymie, Chris and Ollie on their well-deserved promotions into these business-critical roles and look forward to working with them to accelerate our performance,” said Robert Hanson, EVP-President, Wine and Spirits. “Their respective areas of expertise and strong leadership capabilities will be essential as we enter the next phase of our business transformation. Additionally, to support our ambition to be the high-end wine and craft spirits category leader, we will be standing up a world-class fine, luxury & cult wine and craft spirits business unit, filled with the industry’s best talent who will build exceptional brands and businesses that stand the test of time.”

Constellation launched its wine and spirits business transformation in 2019 and has evolved its portfolio into a focused set of higher-end brands aligned with consumer preferences. The portfolio continues to outpace high-end wine and spirits segments, primarily driven by its Power Brands at the greater than $11 price point including Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Wine Company and High West. The company began its Digital Transformation in 2020 and aspires to be the strongest direct-to-consumer and digital commerce business in the category. Constellation’s DTC and 3-tier e-commerce businesses are leading the category, with its wine Power Brands outpacing the market + 23% and +35% pts respectively. The company continues to pursue the long-term consumer premiumization trend and is committed to enhancing its fine wine & craft spirits segments where consumer growth is occurring.

